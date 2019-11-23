Norma Tamblin, 85, Rodman, passed away early Saturday morning at the Samaritan Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Among her survivors is her husband Richard.
Funeral service will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville on Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00 am. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 25th from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
