WATERTOWN -- Norman A. Stafford, 86, 377 Franklin St., died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Samaritan Medical Center, where he was a patient for a short time.
He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on December 13, 1933, the son of the late Claude and Dorothy Austin Stafford, of Hermon, NY. He was a 1952 graduate of Hermon High School. He married Frances Burlingame on January 11, 1953. Frances predeceased him in October 2012.
Norman worked many and varied jobs during his lifetime. He retired from Black Clawson Co., Watertown on April 5, 1996, after more than 36 years. He enjoyed his camp at Hyde Lake for as long as he could; he also liked to fish and hunt.
Norman is survived by his son and caregiver, Edward Stafford, Watertown, his daughters Barbara (Gary) Monroe, Ogdensburg, NY and Leeann Jones of Whitesburg, Kentucky. Also, surviving are his brother, John (Geraldine) Stafford, two sisters, Patricia Palmer and Joan DeLorme, as well as 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, James Stafford, who passed away in January of 2010 and three sisters; Carol, Jeanette and June.
Norman’s arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. There will be no public funeral or calling hours; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
