Adams - Norman C. Thomas, 77, died Thursday evening April 8, 2010 at home where he had been under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors are his wife Debra, son Patrick Thomas and daughter Joanne Hinerth. Complete obituary will be published on Tuesday.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY
