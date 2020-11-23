CRANBERRY LAKE – Norman L. Santimaw, age 77, of Cranberry Lake, NY, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born March 1, 1943 to parents, Raymond and Jane Santimaw in Detroit, MI. He grew up in Newton Falls and Cranberry Lake, NY.
Norm attended Clifton-Fine Central school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1961-1965. While in the Navy he got his electrical certification, launching his career as an electrician with PASNY, Power Authority State of New York, retiring in 2005. Norm retired to “Little Windfall” where he was well known and a friend to all. He was a 15-year member of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department, the Cranberry Lake Fish and Game Club, and VFW Post -8087, Mt. Dora, FL.
He is survived by his companion and best friend, Tunnie Robillard, sisters, Mary Hanley of Baldwinsville and Nancy and Robert Bob of Watkins Glen, daughter, Kim Hoppaugh, grandchildren and great grandson, several cousins, nieces and nephews, his guardian angel, Denise Barstow and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Santimaw.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service held at Cranberry Lake Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with military and fireman’s honors. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations in memory of Norm may be sent to Cranberry Lake Fire Department at www.cranberrylakefire.org or PO Box 549, Cranberry Lake NY 12927.
