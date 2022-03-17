Norman M. Sero, 74, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his family.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday April 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
