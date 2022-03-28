Norman M. Sero, 74, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 12, 1947 on the Tyendinaga Indian Reservation in Deseronto, Canada. The son of Claude Sero and Viola P. (Hill) Sero Sampson. Norman resided in Canada until the age of 9 when his family moved to the US and settled on the northside of Watertown. He attended local schools in the Watertown area and he graduated from WHS in 1966.
Early in his career, Norman did roofing and worked for the railroad. He spent the majority of his career at Chapin Watermatics, in Watertown for 28 years. He retired from Covidien, but continued to work part-time as a crossing guard for the city schools retiring in 2012.
He was an avid sports fan cheering on his favorite teams, the NY Yankees and Syracuse Orangemen. Norman was a devoted father and grandfather and he took pride in educating his family on his Native American heritage. He spent many days just enjoying time with his grandchildren and caring for them.
He is survived by his ex- wife, Christine M. Sero, of Watertown; four children, Jeffrey (Kathy) Sero, Watertown, NY, Joel (JoAnna) Sero, Webster, NY, Nicole R. Sero, Watertown, NY, Kelly (Bukki) Smith, Spokane, WA; six grandchildren, Kendra, Tyler, Gabriella, Annabelle, Quinn, and Oren; three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Beverly “Brenda” (Carl) Parody, Watertown, NY, Patricia “Patsy” Stevens and her companion Joe LaFave, Watertown, NY, Rhonda (Marcus “Marc”) Chauvette, Las Vegas, NV, William Eves, Dexter; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Judith “Judy” Eves and a nephew, George “Bubby” Stevens.
He was also previously married to Marie Iannetta Beerman of Theresa, the marriage ended in divorce.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday April 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street Watertown, NY 13601 or to Autism Awareness.
