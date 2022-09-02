Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown.
The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Monday from 10 am to 1 pm prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife Janet; his children Jeff (Lisa), Camden, Rusty, Leesburg, VA, Suzette Parker, Watertown, Julie (Joseph) Deveines, Copenhagen, Tammy White, Sandy Creek and Jennifer Shoemaker, Watertown; his brother Robert Oatman, Adams; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Oatman retired from the US Postal Service in Watertown. He was a lifelong resident of Adams Center and was an active member of the Adams Center Volunteer Fire Department and the Fire Department’s Benevolent Association, the Adams Town board as well as many community activities involving youth sports and charitable functions.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Center Fire Department Benevolent Association or to Hospice of Jefferson County.
