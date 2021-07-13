OSWEGATCHIE – Norman “Red” A. MacCrimman, age 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 at his home under the care of his daughter and hospice.
There will be no public funeral services. Private burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
