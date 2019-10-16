Donald K. Hopkins
Obituary for Donald K. Hopkins, May 1, 1927 – September 28, 2019
Donald K. Hopkins, longtime North Country radio and TV newscaster and real estate entrepreneur, died at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, September 28. He was 92.
Don was a man with big dreams who knew what he wanted in life and pursued it with an intense focus that brought him a fulfilled and successful life. He never met a person he didn’t want to talk to. This combination of attributes made his life dynamic and drew him toward a media career, where he could talk to (if not with) everyone in his radio or TV audience at once. Those traits also took him to key leadership roles in the transactional world of real estate.
Don Hopkins was born on May 1, 1927 in Syracuse, NY. At ten-years old, he decided to start a newspaper, The Minoa Gazette, in his village - Minoa, NY, enlisting school chums as reporters. The team’s success with selling the paper landed them a feature story in the nearby Syracuse American’s Sunday edition. At age 14, Don became interested in the growing, still-new field of radio. He kept a detailed scrapbook of ongoing developments in radio throughout Central and Northern NY. At 16, during WWII, Don landed a summer job at radio station WOLF in Syracuse. He parlayed that into four years as the host of the station’s Buckaroo Show, playing cowboy music. During that time he kept an ongoing correspondence with WATN radio in Watertown where he eventually obtained his first full-time position on the air as night-time DJ. Near the end of WWII at 18, Don entered the Army as an entertainment specialist, spending a short time at Fort Dix. He returned to his job at WOLF and enrolled in the journalism program at Syracuse University, later known as The Newhouse School of Communications. It offered the first radio class in the country. A serious car accident ended his studies.
In 1948, Don married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Goodfellow. They moved to Watertown where he began the radio career he’d been preparing for.
In 1952, Don moved his family of four ten miles to Sackets Harbor. It was a small, friendly village like Minoa where he and Barb had grown up. The couple had a passion for the life of the village and Don and his wife served it in many ways. Seven years after arriving, Don was elected a village trustee. Later, he was its mayor. From 1959 until 1985, one or both of the couple were members of the elected leadership of the village with a few years’ exception. Don was also a town board member, a volunteer fireman, DJ for high school sock hops, a baseball coach for a youth team and an adult team, a basketball coach for a JV and varsity church league team, a Lions Club member, a 60-year American Legion member, an elder and Sunday school leader at the United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor and other efforts.
After a few years, Don left WATN for Watertown’s WWNY radio station in the old Woodruff Hotel on Watertown’s Public Square. When the new Watertown Times Building was opened on Washington St. in 1962, he could be found in the newspaper’s newsroom or a block away at the newly built TV station after it moved downtown from its place on Champion Hill. Or, he might be on his beat, getting a story. He loved gathering the news, interviewing people, visiting the police station or heading to a fire to report on it. He was a hard news guy.
But he had loved selling advertising too when he was a DJ early in his radio career; but he couldn’t do it as an impartial news man. He knew he was good at selling; and seeing his mother-in-law’s success in Florida as a real estate broker, Don decided to go into real estate part-time while keeping his media career. In 1964, he got licensed and began selling real estate in his off-hours for AR Johnson Realty. Barb joined him in the work. He worked in both fields for 13 years. In 1974, the couple opened their own business, Hopkins Homes, on Coffeen St with five agents, moving it to Arsenal St. three years later. In 1979, Don left the news business to focus on real estate full time, capping off a 30-year media career. With his full attention, the couple’s real estate business flourished and Don focused on educating his staff and making contacts in the broader real estate profession. He became the chair of the Jefferson County Real Estate Board, a volunteer position, and took volunteer leadership roles in The New York State Association of Realtors. He was elected its president in 1985/86. In 1995, Don and Barb retired and turned the business over to their daughter-in-law, Beth Hopkins. When they left, the company had 20 agents and included a commercial real estate division.
Don and Barb headed to Florida after retiring. They continued to spend more than a decade as snowbirds, spending summers in the Thousand Islands and winters at their townhouse in Ormond Beach, Fl.
The couple settled permanently in Florida in 2007, volunteering each week at the nearby hospital and at the local Presbyterian Church. They swam daily in the neighborhood pool; played tennis three times a week with a group of tennis enthusiasts and joined the Florida Ski Association, travelling with other skiers to prime ski locations. At 80 years old, Don was proudest of being able to take advantage of the “ski for free” promotion in the west for skiers 80 or over. In his late 80s, as a WWII vet, Don was invited by a Volusia County veteran’s program to participate in a program to fly to Washington, DC with a plane full of vets to see the WWII Memorial on the Washington Mall. It was a thrilling experience for him.
In 2013, Don and Barb moved to Bishop’s Glen Retirement Community in Daytona Beach. Being extroverts, they loved the group living and the caring staff. They made many friends during Barbara’s five years there and Don’s seven years.
Don Hopkins was predeceased by his parents, Donald K. Hopkins, Sr. and Edna S. Hopkins of Dewitt, NY and later Deerfield Beach, FL; also by his wife of more than 69 years, Barbara Goodfellow Hopkins and sisters Marilyn Polk, and Deanna Parker. Surviving him is sister Connie Billings, North Syracuse, NY; daughter Cheryl Hopkins and wife Mary Louise Smith of Greensboro, NC; son, Dale Hopkins and wife Beth Overton Hopkins of Chaumont, NY; five grandchildren: Sundae Strong (Ray), Raleigh, NC; Forrest Hopkins (Becky Bradish, fiancé), Watertown, NY; Lucas Hopkins (Jessica), Brookfield, Ill.; Wesley Hopkins (Erin), Canandaigua, NY; and five great grandchildren: Taber Maskrey (Josh), Pittsburgh, PA; Brian Lewis, Winston-Salem, NC; Finley and Evelyn Hopkins, Canandaigua, NY; Parker Hopkins, Brookfield, Ill; and many nieces, nephews.
The family invites memorial gifts to be made to The United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor or to a favorite charity.
A memorial service for Don and Barbara Hopkins will be held in Sackets Harbor in the summer of 2020.
