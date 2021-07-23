Octalana B. Parker, 97, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away June 10, 2021 in Jupiter, FL where she has resided since 1981. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday July 30th, 2021 at 2PM at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor. The family would like to invite all of our family and friends to join us at The American Legion, Post 1757 at 3PM to “Celebrate the Life” of our Queen Mother!”
Octalana B. Parker
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.