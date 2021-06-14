Octalana B. Parker, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter, Florida on June 10th 2021 surrounded by her beloved family.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on June 18th 2021 at 2PM at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church 400 Seabrook Road Tequesta, FL 33469
We ask that anyone that is in attendance to please bring a shell in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY at a later date yet to be determined.
A full obituary will follow once a burial date has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.