Massena: Odena M. Corlew, 90, of Massena, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her family. There will be no public calling hours. A burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Odena was born on December 8, 1928 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel (Kirkey) Jarvis. She attended school in Massena and later married Carmen Deragon, who later predeceased her in 1972. Odena then married Donald Corlew on June 20, 1987 in Las Vegas where they both lived for many years. She worked at the Desert Inn as a housekeeper, retiring after 10 years in 1990. Odena enjoyed playing Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and shopping with her daughter, Pam as well as spending time with her family.
Odena is survived by her children, Pamella and Richard LaBarge of Massena, Ronnie Deragon of Syracuse, NY, Bonnie and Larry Durgan of Sodus, NY, Ricky Deragon and companion Dawn of Nedrow, NY and Randy Deragon and companion Sharon of Syracuse, NY; two brothers, Lloyd and Gay Jarvis of Wisconsin and Gene and Gregoria Jarvis of Las Vegas; her grandchildren, Bob LaBarge, Scott and Darcy LaBarge, Tina and Karl Dubbelde, Randy Bishop, Peter Bishop, Richard and Stephen Deragon; great-grandchildren Trisha , Bailey, and Zachary LaBarge; several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Corlew; two sisters, Rayona Jones and Nellie Pelky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Odena’s memory may be made to the St. Regis Nursing Home (Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center) Activity Fund.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
