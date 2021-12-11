COPENHAGEN – Olin E. Lyndaker, 91, of Hayes Road, passed away Friday evening, December 10, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.
The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Bruce Lyndaker officiating. Military Honors will be observed at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in First Mennonite Church Cemetery, New Bremen.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
