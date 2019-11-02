Funeral services for Olive G. (Dow) Denny, age 101, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery following the service. Mrs. Denny passed away quietly on November 1, 2019 at United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home where she resided since November 2007. Mrs. Denny formerly lived on New York Avenue and at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg.
Olive is survived by one daughter, Debra (Charles) Elliot of Massena; two sons, Ronald (Mary) Denny of Heuvelton and Scott Denny of Maine; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, of 52 years, in 1999; four sisters, a brother and one great grandson.
Mrs. Denny was born on August 15, 1918, the daughter of Percy and Edna (Countryman Dow. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Carl Denny on May 15, 1948. Olive worked for the Ogdensburg School District at Madill School for many years.
Mrs. Denny was a life-time member of the VFW -2936 and she served many offices in the organization. She was also Past President of the Military Order of Cooties Auxiliary. She served as Secretary in the St. Lawrence County Council and was also the Secretary of the 4th District in the VFW. She was a voting inspector for many years in Ogdensburg. She was a ground observer in World War II receiving a special citation from President Eisenhower. She also volunteered at Claxton Hepburn Hospital for many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing and gambling at the casino in years past.
Olive’s family wishes to thank all of the staff at RiverLedge for their love and patience to their mother, Nana, and Great Nana. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to United Helpers Riverledge Activity Department 8101 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or St. Jude’s Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 one of Olive’s favorite charities. Online condolences may made to Olive’s family at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
