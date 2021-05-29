NORWOOD – Funeral services for Olive M. Haggett, 98, a resident of 1442 River Road, Norwood, will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12 noon at the United Methodist Church in Norwood with Rev. Garrie Stevens presiding. Burial will follow the services at Riverside Cemetery in Norwood. Family and friends may call at the United Methodist Church in Norwood on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Mrs. Haggett passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, May 28, 2021 at her home with family at her side.
Olive is survived by her five sons, Leslie and Elaine Haggett; Robert C. and Elizabeth “Judee” Haggett; Carl and Sheila Haggett; Brian and Lisa Haggett, all of Norwood; Mark Haggett, Tampa, FL; her three daughters, Ruth and Terry McDougall, Massena; Alta Haggett, Norwood and Seattle, Washington and Mary Ann and Reinhold “Ron” Tischler, Potsdam. Olive is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. Olive was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert, her brothers Ray, Clyde and Fred Morgan and sisters Alice Dunbar, Mildred Orr, Helen Breakey, Ethel Matson and Betty Kirk.
Born in Norfolk on March 22, 1923 to the late Edson H. and Alta L. Marsh Morgan, she graduated from Norwood High School in 1940. She continued with her education in a division of Home Economics at ATI (SUNY Canton), with a focus on Dietician, earning an Associate’s Degree in 1942. She was proud to be a member of the AXO sorority while attending College. Upon graduation from Canton, Olive worked at ALCOA in Massena for three years and had planned on moving to NYC to open a coffee shop and diner until she met a gentleman named Robert E. Haggett, and on August 11, 1945, they married. She was a devoted homemaker, staying home and raising her eight children while working on the family farm. Olive was a community and church oriented person, being a faithful communicant of the United Methodist Church in Norwood and served as the President of the Woman’s Society and the Couples Club. In her free time, Olive enjoyed bowling, playing games, cards, doing puzzles and knitting, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends. Memorial donations in Olive’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
