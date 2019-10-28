CANTON – After a courageous battle with cancer, Olivia L. Cantwell, 28, of Orebed Road passed away Friday evening, October 25, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Olivia was born December 19, 1990 in Potsdam, the daughter of Jeffrey J. and Amy L. (Hutchinson) Todd. She attended Canton Central School, where she graduated in 2009. On April 19, 2009, she married Kaleb H. Cantwell in Canton.
Olivia was a dedicated mother to her six children. She cherished the precious time she had with them and caring for them. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, and sewing.
Olivia is survived by her loving husband, Kaleb; her children, Kaleb Jr., Harrison, Leah, Rosemary, Lilly, and Alice; her parents, Jeff and Amy of Canton; and her maternal grandparents, Roger and Helen Hutchinson of Canton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
