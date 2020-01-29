Massena: Opal S. Danko, 94 years young, of Massena, New York was born on June 15, 1925 in Many, LA. She unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 26, 2020, at Massena Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena on Friday, January 31 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Tojo Chacko officiating, with burial to take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Opal is predeceased by her late husband of 40 years, Frank J. Danko and her granddaughter Mallory Davis of Chattanooga, TN. and her daughter-in-law Brenda (Bateman) Danko.
After high school, Opal attended Norton Business College in Shreveport, LA. It was there she met Frank, the love of her life on a trolley car; lured in by a basket of fresh plums.
Shortly after marriage, they moved to Northern New York; eventually starting Frank J. Danko Construction. Opal utilized her bookkeeping skills to assist her husband in the successful operation of the construction company. In addition to the business Opal was a full-time wife, homemaker and a beloved mother to seven children.
Together Opal and Frank developed the subdivision of Riverside Heights located in the hamlet of Raymondville, NY. They eventually moved to Massena where they developed other residential subdivisions.
Opal was a natural at motherhood and her greatest love was her family in which she took great pride. She had a magnetic personality of beauty, wit, intelligence and kindness and all who knew her loved her. Opal was an avid gardener always producing beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens.
She loved to work outdoors and as many will tell you, was a competitive Thirty-one card game player and loved to play Bingo with her friends.
Survivors include her seven children: Larry (Robin Clookey) Danko of Massena, NY, Joseph (Barbara) Danko of Waddington, NY, Gary (Greg Lopez) Danko of San Francisco, CA, Patricia (Randy) Gilmer of Massena, NY, John (Lynda Adner) Danko of Massena, NY, Kathryn (Roger) Hampton of Chattanooga, TN and Daniel (Julie) Danko of Ruckersville, VA.
Opal was also blessed and leaves behind her 16 grandchildren to cherish her memory; Morgan, Joseph, Christopher, and Melissa Danko, McKinley and Jenelle Gilmer, Justin, Joel and Andrew Danko, Bradford, John and Gannon Hampton, Mackenzie (Danko) Kachik, Joshua and Ethan Danko along with her six great-grandchildren; Madelyn Blanchard, London, Jayden, Lilly, Elijah and Cora Danko along with several nieces and nephews.
