BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Ora Jean Petrus, 79, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Watson, New York, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with her adoring children by her side.
There will not be calling hours or funeral services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life event at the convenience of the family in both Florida and New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis County Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 682 Lowville, NY 13367.
Ora is survived by her loving friend and companion William Riley. She is also survived by her children, Edward (Eddie), of New York, and Yvonne (Kevin) Houppert of New York; her grandchildren Emily Petrus, Amanda Petrus, Olivia Houppert, Nicholas Houppert; step grandchildren Corina (Andy Ellis) Houppert; Derek (Stacy) Houppert; Kristi (Matt) Giordano; and great grandchildren Ashton Houppert, Jayse Ellis, Elliana Houppert, Emmett Houppert, and Brooks Giordano. She has too many nieces and nephews to name that loved her and will miss her with their whole hearts. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 47 years Edward; a brother, Karl Van Cour; and a sister, Shirley Pomerville Hotchkiss.
Ora was born December 11, 1942 in Macomb, NY, the daughter of Orville and Iris (Barr) Van Cour. She graduated from Clifton Fine High School in 1961. A marriage ended in 1964, before meeting and marrying her love, Edward on November 20, 1965 by a Justice of the Peace. Ora worked at the United States Postal Service for 25 years (the first woman to make the TUG HILL RUN), retiring in 2002. At which time, she and Ed moved permanently to Bradenton, Florida to settle into their home which they loved and were so proud of, before Ed’s passing in October 2012.
She was a devout woman, a communicant of the catholic church in Bradenton FL and Lowville NY. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and volunteering at different times at the VFW Post Palma Sola. Nothing gave her greater joy than spending time with her family and reminiscing about all of their accomplishments. She was a cheerleader, mother-figure, the go-to gal for everyone who needed an ear to bend for advice. She will be missed by so many, north to south. She was truly a one-of-a-kind woman with a heart of gold that would help anyone and give everything she had to make sure no one was left unserved in life.
Eddie and Yvonne would like to express their warm thanks to the ICU staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital for their kind and loving care and help during this trying time of our mother’s stay.
