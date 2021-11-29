Ora May French Adams went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Family will receive friends at White’s Funeral Home in Bowie, Tx on Thursday, December 2nd from 6-8 PM. Services will be on Friday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM also at White’s Funeral Home in Bowie, TX. Graveside services will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.Ora was born December 8, 1932 to Ralph and Ethel French in Watertown, NY. She went to school in Louisville, NY and was in the Women’s Army Corps.
She married Benjamin Warren Adams on July 13, 1955 and they had 5 kids in their 25 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Robert, Walter, Malcolm and Ivan and her daughter Debbie Stump.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter Nancy Bishop of Gun Barrel City Tx, son Gary Adams and wife Pam of Bowie, Cindy Kelley and husband Gary of Bowie, Vickie Adams and life partner Vince Gray of Big Spring, Tx.
Her grandchildren Bobby Stump and wife Cristiane, Stephanie Bien and husband Jason, Ryan Bishop and wife Ashley, Lee Adams and wife Loraine, Rachel Glover and husband Jason, Monica Lemons and husband Troy, her great grandchildren, Jacy Bien and Sara Bien, Kennedy Harveston and husband Braden, Kaitlynn Stump, Carli Stump, Rylan Bishop, Carsyn and Cameron Dyer, Adlee Adams, Jade Glover, Aivry Lemons, Mattie Lemons along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
At the time of her death Ora was a resident at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Retirement Home in Big Spring Tx.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Folds of Honor Foundation Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182, or by visiting https://foldsofhonor.org.
Pallbearers will be: Lee Adams, Ryan Bishop, Bobby Stump, Stephen Vines, Troy Lemons and Randy Vines
