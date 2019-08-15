Owen Dee Bauer, age 73, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at NHC Osage Beach .
Owen was born June 22, 1946, in Fillmore, New York to Richard and Hilda Bauer. He was a graduate of Clayton High School, Clayton, New York. Owen was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Navy, on the USS John R. Perry. He was united in marriage to Naomi Stafford on June 15, 1970 in Clayton, New York. Owen worked for Clayton Marina, Clayton, New York, Genter Brothers, Brownville, New York, and A & G Vending, Endicott, New York.
Survivors include his loving wife Naomi Bauer, three daughters, Heather Marie Bauer, Carrie Lynn (Bauer) Cryderman, and Arial Lee Bauer; six grandchildren, Brian, Mersade, Trisha, Lane, Elijah, and Sierra; one great -granddaughter, Nova; one brother, Myrle Richard Bauer and wife ElizaBeth; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bauer; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hilda Bauer, and one brother, Evan Bauer.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am in Missouri Veterans Cemetery 5201 South Southwood Springfield, Missouri 65804. Memorial contributions may be made in Owen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
