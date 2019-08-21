Talcottville- Owen R. Young, 54, a longtime resident of Denley Road, passed away after a long illness on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.
Always and affectionately known as “Ralph or Ralphie,” he was born in Syracuse, on November 29, 1964, a son of Dorothy P. (Young) Johnson and Ralph Fredrick Young. He grew up in the Constableville and Boonville areas, graduating from Adirondack High School, Boonville, before furthering his education at a technical school, in Oneonta, NY. For several years Ralph was employed on Boonville area dairy farms and as a maintenance worker at Whetstone Gulf State Park, Martinsburg, NY.
Ralphie enjoyed animals of all kinds, especially wolves. He also enjoyed tending to his lawn and gardening; he will be fondly remembered as a person who had a tremendous green thumb. He also enjoyed playing Shuffle Board, with his brother, Ken; usually Ralphie would beat his brother Ken. They also enjoyed a good Pool game. He loved his canine friends and his cat Phsyco, and fish. Ralphie was an accomplished bowler and for many years he greatly enjoyed bowling on the Constableville Tavern Bowling team at the Constableville Bowling Alley.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy P. Johnson, of Blossvale, who Ralph constantly, inspite of his illness, very lovingly watched out for, he is also survived by sisters, Darlene (John) Mineo, New Hartford, Arena (Sissy Bug) (Young) Beaver, Blossvale, brother, Kenneth A. (Cheryl) Young, Talcottville and several nieces, nephews, which he considered as his own children. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and a great nephew many friends and a special friend, Debbie Holzberger. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Fredrick, in 2016.
His family extends a special thankyou to Patty, a special nurse who cared for Ralphie in the dialysis unit.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation hours on Friday, from 2-5 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where a service will follow at 5:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kidney Foundation of America, 1250 Broadway, Suite 2001, New York, New York 10001, or to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.