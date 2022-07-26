Pablo Falu, 83, died July 25, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center
Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. Pablo is survived by his niece Mandy Lopez and her son Kristen Lopez of New York City, NY. Mandy served as Pablo’s guardian for many of years and they shared a special bond. He enjoyed their frequent phone calls, along with when Mandy was able to come visit him. Surviving is also a sister, Diana (Yoli) Milton of Syracuse. Pablo is also survived by his housemates of 301, but many many staff that he has touched the hearts of over the past 28 years.
Services will be held for Pablo on Thursday July 28th, 2022 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. 135 Keyes Ave Watertown, NY. Calling hours will be from 10:00am -11:00am, with a funeral services at 11:00. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
