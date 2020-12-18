MASSENA – Palmira M. Puente, affectionately known as Pam, 99, a longtime resident of Malby Avenue, passed away early Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Pam was born February 10, 1921 in Massena, the daughter of the late Frank and Amparo (Becerril) Garcia. She first attended St. Mary’s Catholic School before going to Massena High School and Business School in Massena. On June 26, 1943, she married Joseph R. Puente at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Joseph predeceased her on March 19, 1959.
Pam was a homemaker and worked at Ames Department Store for 25 years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, member of the Cretona Chapter Order of Eastern Star -516, Grandmother’s Club, and the Massena Senior Citizens. Pam took great pride in her flower gardens, enjoyed knitting during the winter, traveling to Florida, and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Pam is survived by her daughter-in-laws, Janice Puente and Cindy Puente, both of Massena; her grandchildren, Barbara and Bruce Pichette, Joseph R. Puente III and Jamie Puente; her great grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Pichette and Gabrielle and Payton Puente; and many nieces and nephews.
Pam was sadly predeceased by her husband and both sons, Joseph Robert on October 22, 2018 and Timothy on August 3, 2020; her sisters, Margaret Garcia Beaudette, Lil Garcia Kingston, Rose Garcia Palmer, and her brothers, Joseph Garcia, Martin Garcia, Frank Garcia, Eke Garcia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Spring of 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
