Pamela Ann Shettleton, 60, Station Road, Deer River, died early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at her home after being suddenly stricken.
Pam was born on April 14, 1960 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Donald and Marlene (LaVine) Everard. She was a 1978 graduate of Carthage Central School. She married James C. Shettleton on April 12, 1985 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. Pam worked as a waitress and hostess at several restaurants including the Sahara, Levis House and the Officer’s Club on Fort Drum. For 15 years she worked as a cashier in the cafeteria at the West Carthage Elementary School. She was been an Avon representative for over 30 years.
Pam loved jewelry and going to craft fairs and especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Pam loved people and always treated everyone with respect.
She is survived by her husband: James C. Shettleton of Deer River, her two daughters and their husbands: Ashley Lynn Passage and Meryl Jr. of West Carthage and Lindsey Brown and Travis of West Carthage. She also has three grandchildren: Lilliana Passage, Madilyn Passage and Connor Brown. Her sister and brother-in-law: Susan and Rev. Edward Murphy of Romulus and nieces and nephew. A nephew, Jason Shettleton is predeceased.
Funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, April 22 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
