Pamela (Cheever) Nichols passed away July 10, 2022. She suffered a 5 year battle with Kidney disease hoping to receive a kidney transplant. Pamela graduated with honors from General Brown HS in 2001. She attended Jefferson Community College for 2 years to achieve her AA. She went on to attend SUNY Fredonia and New Paltz University. She spent a semester in Greece and England pursuing her degree in Foreign Diplomacy. After graduation she went to work for Disney and then USF in Tampa Florida. She finished her Masters in Public Administration at USF in 2017. Pamela lived in Tampa, Florida with her 9 year old daughter Elsbeth May Nichols who was her whole world. Pamela loved spending time with her family, gardening, arts & crafts, Native American and Greek history. Elsbeth will continue to live with her father in their home in Tampa. Cards can be sent to her sister Dorothy (Cheever) Featherston, 225 Forest Hills Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. All correspondence will be collected and preserved for her Daughter to receive at her graduation. If you have any memories you would like her daughter to know please include them in your letters.
Pamela (Cheever) Nichols
