Pamela M. O’Connor, 60, of Watertown and wife of Dr. Leo O’Connor DVM, passed away Thursday morning on August 15th at her home with her family at her side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral for Pamela will be 11 am Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, August 19th from 6 pm – 9 pm at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Leo, Watertown; her son Jody (Rebecca) Yerdon, Watertown; her daughter Christy (Matthew) Vance, Watertown; 3 grandchildren Emmett and Isaac Yerdon and Colton Vance; her mother Genevieve Frazier, Dexter; her sister Jill (James) Newman, Watertown.
Pam was predeceased by her father John in 2008 and an infant daughter Jaclyn Yerdon.
She was born in Watertown, February 4, 1959, a daughter to John and Genevieve Loomis Frazier. She graduated from Indian River High School in 1978. Pam furthered her education receiving a cosmetology license and Certified Nursing Assistant certification through BOCES. She worked as a CNA at Mercy Hospital for 23 years.
Pamela enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Pam was a strong advocate against animal cruelty. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to NINJA’s Against Animal Cruelty of Jefferson County, 1131 Academy St., Watertown, NY 13601.
