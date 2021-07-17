Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.