GOUVERNEUR – Pansy J. Bowhall, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on October 23, 2020 at the Gouverneur Hospital after a brief illness.
Her burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
