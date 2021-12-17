CHILI — Pastor Hal Edward Roscoe passed away peacefully December 14, 2021. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for 45 years. Adoring husband, loving father and grandfather, and Pastor of Chili Bible Baptist Church for 31 years has entered the joys of heaven. Hal was preceded in death by his faithful wife, Kathleen; parents, William and Jean; and sister, Connie. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; sister, Kathy Nezezon; children, Chad (Stephania) Roscoe, Jill (Timothy) Czekalski, and Jennifer (Steve) Muraco; 11 grandchildren, Ben, Meghan, Nicholas, Micah, Natalie, Caleb, Joshua, Michaela, Olivia, Jacob, and Eli; and extended family. Visiting hours were held Friday, December 17th at Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home. Private interment. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chili Bible Baptist1 Church, 4149 Buffalo Road 14624.
December 14, 2021
