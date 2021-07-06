AKWESASNE – Pastor Wendell D. “Willie” “WillJay” Jock, 75, of State Route 37, was welcomed back into the loving arms of his Savior unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Willie was born on February 11, 1946 in Akwesasne, the son of the late Raymond J. and Christina (Brown) Jock. He attended school in Akwesasne and graduated from Salmon River Central School. He attended Springfield College and he continued his education at Portland Bible College. He fell in love with a beautiful girl from Fort Covington, Sandra M. Smillie. They married on October 20, 1967 in Geneseo. Sandi predeceased Willie on January 23, 2020.
Willie was a businessman in the Akwesasne community, having his hand in many establishments but will fondly be remembered for WillJay Automotive. Willie was a devout Christian, he along with his late wife, had a strong desire to share and teach the community about Jesus. They started their ministry first to children, that included puppet shows and skits to teach children about the love of Jesus. Later the church grew into an adult church when New Life Christian Center was started and where he was currently Senior Pastor. He shared his life with the community and was active in many Christian organizations throughout the world including, All Tribes DC, Apostolic Coalitions for First Nations, and YWAM, where he was a board member. Within the Akwesasne Community, Willie founded Eternity Village, Healing Rooms of Akwesasne, and was proud of the work he accomplished with the Iroquois Business Association. Willie enjoyed working on cars, his artwork and painting, making jewelry and regalia, boating on his pontoon, and was an avid sports fan. As a younger man, he played hockey and coached little league baseball, hockey, and lacrosse for his sons.
Willie is survived by his son, Frederick Jock and Alexander and Lesley “Cessy” Jock, all of Akwesasne; his granddaughters, Presley, Jocelyn, and Keeley; his sister, Germaine and Andrew Phillips of Fort Covington; his brother, Randy and Denise Jock of Akwesasne, Quebec; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Willie was predeceased by three sisters, Yvonne Tiernan on May 28, 1992; Fayrene Elmer on October 14, 2000; and Claudia Jock on September 18, 2000.
Friends may call at the New Life Christian Center, 24 Eagle Drive, on Thursday beginning at 2:00 PM until 10:30 AM Saturday. A social will be held Thursday evening from 8-9:00 PM and a celebration of his life will begin Friday evening at 7:00 PM. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday with Rev. Dr. Joseph Askins, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor and memorialize Pastor Willie may consider donations to Eternity Village Healing Center, c/o New Life Christian Center, PO Box 335, Akwesasne, New York 13655.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
