Patricia A. Anderson 78 of Cape Coral FL. and Parishville, NY. died on Tuesday January 21, 2020 after a short illness at the Hope House in Cape Coral FL. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Patricia A. Anderson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.