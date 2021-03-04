Patricia A. Brabant, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Patricia was born in Clayton on July 15, 1933, daughter of Henry Joseph and Flossie Collins Wood and she was a 1950 graduate of Clayton Central School. On August 8, 1951 she married Joseph George Brabant at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. George E. Racette officiating. Mr. Brabant died May 17, 2006.
She worked in the cafeteria for the Watertown City School District and retired as Head Cashier after 20 years of service for the district. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Patricia was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1400, Watertown and American Legion Auxiliary Post 588, Brownville. For many years she volunteered for the Board of Elections in Watertown. She enjoyed bingo and lottery tickets and for over 50 years, playing bridge every Wednesday with her friends. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and their families.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Joseph G. Brabant, Roanoke, VA, Charlene A. Harrington and husband Steven P., Warrenburg, MO, and Michele P. Joles, Watertown; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Bobbi Brabant, 3 brothers, Henry, Fred, and Donald Wood, and 2 sisters, Rozelma Wagner and Katherine Payne.
Calling hours and a funeral mass will be held in May at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Donations in Patricia’s name may be made to either Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St. or Brabant Family for Medical Education, c/o JCC, 1220 Coffeen St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.