Patricia A. DiFabion, 72, of Watertown passed away Friday evening, September 4, 2020.
Pat was born in Geneva, NY on August 12, 1948, daughter of William and Gertrude (Linehan) Bauer. She was a 1966 graduate of DeSales High School, Geneva and received her associates degree from Auburn Community College.
On September 20, 1969 she married Paul J. DiFabion, Jr. at St. Stephen’s Church, Geneva.
Pat worked for NY Electric and Gas, Ithaca for ten years and for NY Telephone, Watertown for four years. She was primarily a homemaker for the last 35 years of her life. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. Pat was active in the PTO at Wiley School, serving as president for several years and with Hope Johnston, ran Bosom Buddies, a breast cancer support group, in Watertown for several years. She was a member of Crappie Crafters for twenty years and enjoyed scrapbooking and basket weaving. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially going on cruises and visiting National Parks. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paul, Pat is survived by her son, Paul J. DiFabion, III and daughter, Elizabeth P. Hyle and husband Patrick, all of Watertown; stepdaughter, Caroline Walter, Huntington Beach, CA; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Nathan, Jacob, Natalie, Bennett, Marlowe, and Madison; sister, Barbara Carpenter, Geneva; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her brother, William Bauer, Jr, predeceased her in 1999.
Calling hours at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be at her family’s convenience. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for admittance.
Pat had battled breast cancer for 21 years and was Survivor of the Year in 2019 for our local Relay for Life. To honor her, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
