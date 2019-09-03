Patricia A. Guga. 88, of Barben Avenue, passed away September 1, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mrs. Guga was born September 30, 1930, in Watertown, daughter of Floyd and Mary Stoddard Scanlin. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1948 and was previously married. Mrs. Guga was an operator for the New York Telephone Company, a secretary for Stebbins Engineering and most recently a dental assistant and receptionist for Dr. David Riboldazzi, DDS. After Mrs. Guga retired from Dr. Riboldazzis office she went back part time and then filled in when needed.
She loved gardening, especially her flowers; crafts, such as ceramics, sewing, painting and making candies at holiday time.
Surviving are a son, Richard (Joyce) Flanders, Chaumont, three daughters, Jamie Edwards, Watertown, Jennifer ( Jeff) Gokey, Watertown, Mary Ann ( George) Fitzgerald, St. Albans, VT, a daughter-in-law, Kris Flanders, Wilcox, AZ, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A son Michael Flanders predeceased her in 2017.
Calling hours will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9-11 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service at 11 am at the funeral home with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Contributions may be to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
