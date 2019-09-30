CHAUMONT- Longtime Chaumont resident Patricia A. Horton, 80, died September 28, 2019 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. She had been hospitalized since September 13, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Pat was born April 17, 1939 in Rochester, NY, daughter of William and Esther Olson Stadler.
She and her family enjoyed many summers at their cottage on Three Mile Point during the 1950s and 1960s and she always loved the Chaumont area. Pat graduated from John Marshall High School in 1957 and worked at Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. and Marine Midland Bank in Rochester. She settled in Chaumont permanently when she married Chaumont native Kent “Fud” Horton in 1968 at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church. They lived on Route 12E in the village for decades.
Pat was known for her kindness and caring ways, good cooking and terrific sense of humor. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years Kent “Fud” Horton; two children, Tracy (Edward) Valentine of Watertown, Brad (Wendy) Horton of Chaumont; a brother, Lon (Janette) Stadler of Rochester, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pat very much enjoyed her second “family” at Samaritan Summit Village, where she was a resident in assisted living since December 2016.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Robert Stadler, who died in 2005.
A private burial will be held by the family and there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life in honor of Pat will be held Saturday October 12th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Restaurant & Bar in Chaumont. Friends and family are welcome to join us and help us remember this special lady.
Online condolences can be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
