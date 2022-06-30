Patricia A. Peterson, age 70, life resident of Pulaski passed away Tuesday. Patricia was born July 31, 1951, in Oswego, the daughter of Peter and Mary Salis Pacific. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1970. She also graduated from Syracuse Barber & Beauty Cosmetology School. Patricia was married to Edward J. Peterson II in 1975 and he passed away October 29, 2014. She owned and operated Shampoo Beauty Salon in Pulaski for the past 50 years.
Surviving are her brother, Richard Pacific of Baldwinsville, sister, Joanne Recore of North Syracuse, nieces and nephews, James Pacific, Pamela Parbus, Kathy Pacific, Angela Pacific, Annette Scorzelli and Richard Pacific II, and several great-nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Joseph and by her nephew Randy Pacific.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 6th at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street with burial at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
