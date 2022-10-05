TOWN OF CROGHAN ~ Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital.
She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1956.
Following high school, she worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland for a few years before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at the former Sliger’s Nursing home in Carthage where she worked until 1976.
She married Charles T. Reay on June 16, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls with the Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating.
Pat was the last surviving and very active member of the Riverbank Singing Needles, a group of ladies who knitted and crocheted baby bonnets and hats for newborns and other children, as well as mittens, gloves, scarves and the like for veterans and organizations in helping them to make money.
She was a very proud member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion Auxiliary in Croghan, and as an Auxiliary member of the Carthage VFW.
In addition to her loving husband, Charlie, of 49 years, she is survived by two children, Randy LaChausse, of Perryville, NY, and Roxanne (Neil) Woodhouse, of Carthage; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren, and a brother Duane Schwendy, of Castorland.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Pat’s life which will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan, or to the Carthage VFW.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Condolence messages and online obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
