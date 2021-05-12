POTSDAM – Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Mayfield Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at the home of her daughter on Judson Street Road with both of her daughters at her side.
Friends may call Saturday 11-1:00 PM and 3-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A celebration of her life and burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery will take place in June at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, United Helpers Maplewood Campus Activities Fund, or the Chapel Hill Cemetery Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view her memorial video online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.