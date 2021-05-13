POTSDAM – Patricia A. Strader, 82, formerly of Mayfield Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at the home of her daughter on Judson Street Road with both of her daughters at her side.
Pat was born on June 19, 1938 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Stanley F. and Christina (Soyak) Siedlecki. She attended school in Potsdam graduating in 1956 from Potsdam High School. On June 17, 1957, she married Leon William Strader in Deferiet. Leon predeceased her on July 14, 2008.
Throughout her life Pat worked for various local companies including VanNess Company, Weston’s Book Store, Chet Bisnett, Germanetti and Ryan, and as a bookkeeper for Harrison Rogers Agency in Norfolk. After her retirement, she became a very active and devoted volunteer for Hospice of St. Valley and United Helpers Maplewood Campus. She loved flower gardening, crafting, reading, and bird watching. She cherished times walking on trails in the woods, cooking, baking, and canning. But of all her enjoyments, spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her great enjoyment.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Ellie and Paul Newvine of Hannawa Falls and Becky Zabel of Canton and her husband, John of New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Michelle and Richard Frew, Niki-Lee and Travis Sprague, Matthew Strader, Robert Newvine, and Patrick Zabel; her great grandchildren, Declan Oliver, Teagan Lee, and Gemma Rose, her sister, Susan Siedlecki of Potsdam, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her son, Wayne Strader; brother, Edward Siedlecki; and brother-in-laws, Paul and Arnold Strader.
Friends may call Saturday 11-1:00 PM and 3-5:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A celebration of her life and burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery will take place in June at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, United Helpers Maplewood Campus Activities Fund, or the Chapel Hill Cemetery Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and view her memorial video online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.