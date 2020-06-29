Patricia Ann Bort 37,June 2 1983 passed away June l7,2020. Survived by her two children Tyreke, Angelia. Survived by her mother Elizabeth Loper, siblings Sharon Rogers, Eric Peters, and David Peters. Brother in law Scott Rogers, Sister in laws Stacie Peters, and Dawn Peters, Aunt Bonnie Gay many nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed beaches, rollerblading, outdoors activities. A celebration of life will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.