Patricia Ann Duffy, 73, of Malone, N.Y. passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born in Malone on June 1, 1948 to the late John Duffy II and Dorothy Conto Duffy. She graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1966. She was married to Warren Douglas Buchanan in 1966 until their divorce in 1996. They operated the Webster Street Market in the late 1970s before Warren continued his military career, rejoining the U.S. Army in 1980, when the family moved to Virginia. Returning to Malone in 1992, Patricia worked with the family business, the Fort Covington Sun, before working as a caregiver for Northstar Industries and various private citizens.
In addition to her caregiving work, Pat served in managerial roles at K-Mart in Malone and Phar-Mor in Newport News, Va.
Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including the 66 Chicks, a group of high school friends who met monthly. She remained committed to her faith and was a member of Lifeway Community Church in North Bangor, N.Y.
Miss Duffy is survived by her two sons, Douglas Buchanan and his wife, Lisa of Potsdam, N.Y., and Trevor Buchanan and his wife, Audra of Malone, N.Y.; daughters; Beth Buchanan of Lake Placid, N.Y., and Kathy Johnson and her husband, Mitchell Johnson of Owl’s Head, N.Y.; two brothers; John Duffy III of Malone, N.Y., and Frank Duffy and his wife Lillian of Malone, N.Y. Also surviving are grandchildren Savannah Bondellio, Evan Snyder, Samuel Reynolds, Brian Cahn, Lesley Buchanan, Trent Garcia, Jack Johnson, Benjamin Quinn, Anna Reynolds, and Luke Buchanan, as well as several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Charles Duffy, and her daughter, Tracy Ann Buchanan, in 1972.
A celebration of life will take place at Lifeway Community Church in North Bangor, N.Y., in January. Details will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be made at fraryfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the North Country Healthy Heart Network, which sponsors tobacco cessation programs.
