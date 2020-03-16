Patricia Ann McCabe passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 on March 13, 2020. Patricia Ann Palch was born on May 5, 1945 to parents William and Mary. She wed her college sweetheart Thomas Harold McCabe September 30, 1967. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and brother William. Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Thomas H McCabe, Waddington and her four devoted children Leigh Stark (Joseph),Potsdam, Kimberly McCabe Smith, Delmar, Thomas W. McCabe (Amy), Potsdam, and Michael McCabe(Emily), Massena. Pat leaves behind 5 adoring grandchildren Paige and Thomas McCabe, Cameron and Nicholas Smith, and Jack McCabe. She will be sorely missed by her four-legged grandchildren Sidney Crosby, Finn, and Cortland Cornelia (CC). She is also survived by her sister Emily Valentine (Stuart) and Deborah Thornton and Timothy Valentine.
Most will remember Pat as the “MVP Lady”. She hated to miss a day of work at MVP Sports where she has been the face of the business since 1980. Pat loved working at “the store” with her family and was blessed to include many customers among her closest friends. Those that were fortunate to know her or make her acquaintance will forever remember her short cropped white hair and easy smile. Pat be sure to “have a good one” and “get home safely”.
Pat’s extending her concern for others and thus there are no calling hours offered at this time. Donations may be made to the Waddington Rescue Squad, Potsdam Humane Society, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com.
