Patricia Bauer Walker, 73, Henderson Harbor a beloved friend too many passed away Monday, August 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Patty was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1947 in Rochester, NY to Robert J. and Kathleen Shannon Bauer. She graduated with honors from Nazareth Academy in 1965. Following graduation she went on to attend the University of Buffalo earning a bachelor’s degree in Classics.
She was employed at Eastman Kodak where she met the love of her life Raymond Walker. Their first date was on Good Friday being that she was very Irish that was a lucky day for her. After a 13 year courtship they married on Good Friday, April 13, 2001.
Patty was an avid reader and aspiring author. Her favorite author was Robert Parker and she started to write a fiction book she penned “The Golden Roller Coaster To No Where”. She also enjoyed boating with Ray and truly enjoyed her beautiful life in Henderson Harbor.
Patty is survived by her brothers, William Donald Bauer, Rochester; Joseph Robert Bauer, 2 nieces Pamela and Priscilla Bauer, close friends and caretakers whom she treasured as family, Christy J. McNeil, Marianne Agaciewski, James Eric Vann and her fur baby, Ashes Raymonda Walker.
She was predeceased by her true love Raymond A. Walker on November 24, 2018.
Patty was adamant that she would control the narrative of her own life, per her wishes there will be a celebration of her life at date and time to be announced.
