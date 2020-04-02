Patricia C. Rill, 92, of Baldwinsville, passed away at Loretto in Syracuse on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1928 in Phoenix, NY to her late parents, Howard and Percie (Grier) Dight. She graduated from Phoenix High School in 1946. In 1951 she received a Bachelors Degree in teaching from the Oswego State Teachers College and went on to become an elementary teacher for Mexico and Dewitt Schools. Pat was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and very active in several organizations through out the area, including the Schroeppel Historical Society. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Cook in 1957; second husband, Paul W. Rill in 2011; and son, Timothy Dight Cook in 2012.
Surviving are her children, Pamela C. Sivers of Liverpool, Priscilla C. (Anthony) Bucci, of Camillus, Jeffrey (Julie) Cook of RI, Patricia L. (Richard) Jandrew of AZ; step-children, Geri R. (Steve) Borg of AZ and Douglas (Georgieanne) Rill of AZ; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation were held on on Sat., March 14, 10:30 AM - 12 PM, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 904 Vine St., Liverpool, NY 13088. A service will follow at 12 PM; Rev. Paul Frolick officiating. Burial will occur at a later date in Phoenix Rural Cemetery.
Contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
Arrangements in care of Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home. www.agtfuneralhome.com
