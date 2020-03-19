Patricia Catherine Campany of Watertown died on March 17, 2020 at her home.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1940, daughter of Lyle and Viola Campany, along with her twin brother Patrick. Besides her parents, Lyle and Viola, she was predeceased by her niece Alycia Campany. She is survived by four brothers: Patrick (Marge) of CA, Thomas (Beverly) of Clayton, Andrew (Suzanne), Valencia, CA, and Jerome (Maria) of Watertown along with nieces and nephews: Eric, Brian, Tammy, Christine, Sarah, and their families.
She graduated from Watertown High School, obtained a BA from Lemoyne College and her MA from State University of Potsdam.
She taught school for four years at Carthage Central School in Herrings. Upon leaving teaching, she spent her career as a Social Worker in Watertown specializing in child protective service in Jefferson and Oneida counties.
Upon retirement she cared for her mother who lived to be 101. Upon her death, she continued as caretaker for her brother, Jerome.
Patricia loved spending time at the zoo and SPCA visiting the animals. She also loved feeding and caring for the stray animals in the neighborhood. Intellectually brilliant and fiercely independent, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, March 23, at 11 AM with Fr. J. Michael Demo, pastor of Holy Family Church presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531 or NYS Zoo at Thompson Park, 1 Thompson Park, both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
