Patricia Catherine Jackson, 85, formerly of Turin passed away on December 19, 2022 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
She was born in Pyrites (St. Lawrence County, NY) on May 30, 1937, daughter of Harry and Bernice DeCarr Hoffman. Patricia grew up in Port Leyden and graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with William (Sonny) Jackson on June 25, 1960 at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden. He passed away July 5, 2019. Patricia was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base for 20 years and also at Community Bank in Boonville and Lyons Falls retiring several years ago. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville where she served as Ecumenical Minister. She enjoyed helping out at the meal site in Lyons Falls, walking and singing in the Adirondack Community Chorus, bowling, reading, crocheting and a love for animals.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathleen Jackson, Culpeper, VA, Teresa (William) Croneiser, Turin and Lori (Robert) Hastwell, Boonville; grandchildren, Bradley (Jenna) Hastwell, Camden, Brett (Laura) Croneiser, West Leyden, Richelle Croneiser (Tom Freeman), Glenfield, Chad (Denyse) Hastwell, Glenfield and Lindsey (Nick) Kenealy, Port Leyden; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Pauline Ostrowski, Boonville, Ardith Drelick, Macedon, NY and Brenda Belmont, Rome. She was predeceased by a sister Shirley Draper, Lee Center.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville. Spring burial Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
