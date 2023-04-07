Patricia D. Atchie, 86, formerly of Katherine St., passed away peacefully April 5th, 2023, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Kevin Frederick, Adams Center where she had resided for three years.
A prayer service will be 10 am Tuesday April 11th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by an 11 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. A burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are, Monday, April 10th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Pat is survived by her daughter Leslie (Kevin) Frederick; two sons Richard (Tammy) Atchie and Michael (Erin) Atchie; six grandsons Joel Frederick, Craig (Michaela) Frederick, Jared (Shayla) Frederick, Benjamin (Jackie) Atchie, Andrew Atchie and Connor Atchie; one granddaughter Madeline Atchie; three great grandchildren Amelie and Anderson Atchie and Gabriel Frederick. Four bonus great grandchildren Bishop, Lucas, Annabel and Landon; a daughter-in-law, Linda L. Atchie. A half sister Debra (Richard) Manning, step-father Peter Rihlik; several nieces, nephews and cousins; three lifelong friends, Sylvia Buduson, Sally Thuman and a first cousin Mary Gaus.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by two sons John and Neil Atchie, granddaughter Brooke Frederick, two brothers Alfred and John “Jack” Johnson.
Patricia was born in Watertown on April 9th, 1936, a daughter to Glenn and Madeline Gross Johnson. She was educated in St. Patrick’s and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1953. A marriage to Richard C. Atchie ended in divorce. Pat was employed as manager in the bookstore at Jefferson Community College until retiring due to ill health.
Those who knew Patricia would describe her as a woman of strength. She was diagnosed at the age of 25 with a severe rapid onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Despite that, she never let that interfere in the care of her family. After her divorce, she raised her five children on her own. She was a wonderful loving mother who always made her children her first priority. Pat also endured the pain of losing her son Neil at age 19 to a motor vehicle accident, staying strong to care for her remaining children. She then endured the loss of a second son John who had suffered twenty years with complications of Juvenile Diabetes.
Despite her hardships, she never once wavered in her faith in the Lord. She continued being a wonderful mother to her surviving children and extended that care to her grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally just letting them be kids.
Pat enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She enjoyed shopping when able and getting a great bargain. She was a wonderful cook, a devoted fan of the “Young and Restless”, talking on the phone with friends, watching and reading mystery shows and novels. She was appreciative of the North Country Library Outreach program that enabled her love of reading by mailing books.
Pat’s family would like to extend a thank you to her heath care provider, Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn for his many years of care and most recently to the 5 Pratt and ARU staff at SMC, Samaritan Home Health’s Valarie, Jessica and Casey, Jefferson County Hospice and private caregiver Rosemarie Fisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Country Library Outreach Program, 22072 County Route 190, Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.