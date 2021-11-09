MASSENA – Patricia D. Rubado, 71, of Beach Street, passed away late Friday evening, November 5, 2021 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital after a short illness.
Pat was born on August 10, 1950 in Malone, the daughter of the late Anthony and Katherine (Healy) Danussi. She attended and graduated from Chateaugay High School. On April 22, 1989, she married Gerald W. Rubado, Sr. at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena.
Pat was a medical transcriptionist, first working for a time at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital before starting at Massena Memorial Hospital, where she continued until her retirement. Throughout her life, Pat was very involved in local and state veteran’s auxiliary organizations. She was the past state president of the Ladies Auxiliary Department of New York, past president of the Gerald R. Roy Amvets Post -4 Ladies Auxiliary, served 10 years as president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary as well as serving as their Secretary; past present of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary; and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, member of the Massena Senior Citizens and a former member of the Massena Rescue Squad, where she was a Level III EMT. She enjoyed volunteering for the bingo at the Marine Corps League, doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing on her computer, visiting the casino, and baking and cooking. Pat made an impact on the many lives she touched and will be sadly missed by all those that knew and cared about her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Jerry; her children, Scott and Lisa Bolia of Massena; Michael and Amy Bolia of Winthrop; Gerald Jr. and Robyn Rubado of Charleston, South Carolina; and Sue and Bill Shelly of Flagler Beach, Florida; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, her sisters, Sandra Danussi of Lake Placid and Nancy Kaska of Chateaugay Lake; her brother, Greg and Kelma Danussi of Chateaugay Lake; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant brother.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund or a charity of one’s choice.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
