A Funeral Mass for Patricia Dorothy Brady, age 93, of 516 Hamilton Street, Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 12:30PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Mrs. Brady passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Brasher Falls.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, Thomas H. Brady of Ogdensburg and Mark J. Brady and his wife, Mary Rose, of Waddington; two daughters, Karen Reynolds and her husband, Edward “Chip”, of Plattsburgh and Martha Mainville and her husband, Daniel, of Brasher Falls, NY; her brother, Thomas Bergeron of High Ridge, MO; eight grandchildren, Hayley (Mike) Henry, James Brady, Megan Rose (Ivy) Brady, Marnie Reynolds, Brady (Aaron) Noel, Kaycee, Jacob (MacKenzie Dumas), and Rylie Mainville (Kevin Carey); eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by three sisters, Barbara Decarr, Ruth Langley, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Marek and three brothers, John “Jack” Bergeron, Francis Bergeron, and Joseph Bergeron. Pat was born on August 17, 1929, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Gillespie) Bergeron. She attended and later graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1947. Patricia married James Harold Brady on July 23, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. James Ruddy officiating. He predeceased her on March 27, 2000. Patricia worked for a short time at Newberry’s Department Store after graduating high school. She then worked at the St. Lawrence State Hospital as an attendant for 36 years, retiring in 1984.
She was an avid cleaner, game show watcher and Sudoku player. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, many of whom were her St. Mary’s Academy classmates- Class of ‘47!
She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Mary’s Cathedral where she sang in the choir, was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to the sick, and coordinator of Nocturnal Adoration. She had a special devotion to our Blessed Mother and was a member of the Blue Army. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and worked on the St. Mary’s Cemetery Restoration Project.
She enjoyed attending daily Mass and was devoted to her prayer life. In the words of her nephew, Ron Langley, “If Aunt Pat was praying for you, you were as close to God as you were ever going to be.”
Donations may be made in Patricia’s memory to Ogdensburg Boys’ and Girls’ Club, 610 Paterson St., Ogdensburg, NY and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
