Patricia E. (Drummond) Bartlett, 78, of Lisbon, NY passed away peacefully with her children by her side, on June 9, 2021, in her winter hometown of Wauchula, FL.
Pat was born on April 8, 1943 in Ogdensburg NY, to Hollis and Eleanor (Thomas) Drummond. She attended Morristown Central School and married Donald Bryer. Together they raised their three children in the Morristown area. She earned an Associates Degree from Mater Dei College and worked for the NY State Hospital in Ogdensburg for a number of years before retiring.
In 1992 she married William “Bill” Bartlett and together they enjoyed outdoor activities, classic cars, and spending time at their camp on the St Lawrence River. A firm believer in “they don’t make things like they used to”, she and Bill helped to build and grow the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid.
In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her three children: Sonja (Gary) Flansburg, Daniel Bryer, and Rhonda Demars; as well as four grandchildren: Amanda and Ashley Flansburg, Elizabeth and Benjamin Demars; her sisters Virginia (Ronald) Tulley and Kristine (Chester) Barton, and several nieces and nephews. Surviving are also Bill’s daughters from a previous marriage: Louise, Patti, Sherri, and five grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, grandsons Jameson Gilmour and Matthew Dana, and a special aunt, Barbara Jean (Drummond) Tayler.
Pat was a skilled thrift shopper who enjoyed gardening, knitting, sunny afternoons at the River, and spending time with her family and dogs. Per her request there will be no calling hours or public services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.